Bright spots seen in Vietnam’s agriculture sector in 2023
In the face of a host of difficulties and challenges, especially regarding export markets for forestry and fishery products, Vietnam’s agriculture sector is nonetheless estimated to have posted GDP growth of 3.83% - the highest figure in recent years.
