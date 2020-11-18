Britcham Vietnam fun run to raise money for charity
The BritCham Vietnam sixth Charity Fun Run – Run for Vietnam will be held on November 29 at the British University of Vietnam’s campus in Ecopark in Van Giang district, Hung Yen province, the event’s organising board announced on November 17.
There will be around 5,000 runners taking part in the BritCham Vietnam sixth Charity Fun Run – Run for Vietnam on November 29. (Photo: urbanisthanoi.com)
This run is expected to welcome more than 5,000 participants.
It is the annual fundraising event of the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (Britcham Vietnam) to support various charity projects in the country. These projects encompass such field as education, health, natural disaster prevention and all work to improve the lives of Vietnamese people.
The event last year drew the participation of 8,000 people and raised 1.3 billion VND (56,500 USD) which was donated to charities across Vietnam.
Over the last 19 years, the event has been held annually in Hanoi and HCM City.
Since its inception, the event has attracted more than 100,000 runners and raised more than 10 billion VND (434,700 USD) for charitable activities in Vietnam.
This year, the event will also have the attendance of British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward, singer My Linh, and Miss Vietnam 2006 Mai Phuong Thuy.
Participants will compete in the 5km run or walk. The ticket for adults is 150,000 VND (6.5 USD) and 75,000 VND (3.2 USD) for children.
After the event, runners can stay afterwards to have a picnic with their friends and family while enjoying at Ecopark.
There are also numerous attractive prizes from the lucky draw for runners such as one Yamaha Free Go S 2020, one membership card at Venesa worth 50 million VND (2,170 USD), one counselling package for study abroad and one English course provided by Clever Academy and one bicycle and accessories by Hanoi Bicycle Collective./.