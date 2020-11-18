Culture - Sports Da Nang to host Cultural Heritage Day for first time The central city of Da Nang is set to celebrate the National Cultural Heritage Day with a series of activities to take place at Da Nang Museum from November 21 to 23, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Culture - Sports Job game show begins on VTV Season two of the TV game show on employment, Whose Chance? (Co Hoi Cho Ai?), is being aired on Vietnam Television’s channel 3 (VTV3) at noon every Saturday.