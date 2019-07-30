British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward (R) and Vietnamese actress Bao Thanh at the event (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The British Embassy in Vietnam launched a campaign to raise public awareness on the danger of human trafficking in Hanoi on July 30 on the occasion of World Day against Trafficking in Persons (July 30).At the launching ceremony held at the Kim Ma coach station, British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Vietnamese actress Bao Thanh introduced a range of anti-human trafficking messages that will be displayed on buses and at bus stops in the capital city in August.Ward said people’s awareness about the matter is improving, adding that more community efforts on both national and international scales are needed to tackle the problem.He said people should be aware of the danger of fighting against human trafficking rings, while governments should act to arrest and prosecute criminals and protect victims.According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), at least 21 million people, including a large number of women and children, are victims of forced labour. Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, are among targets of many dangerous organised crime gangs.Alongside international organisations, the British Government is working closely with the Vietnamese Government in combating human trafficking and modern slavery. The UK has so far helped Vietnam improve its relevant legal framework, support local victims, and boost capacity of law-enforcement agencies and border guard forces.-VNA