Bell casting has existed in the village for more than 200 years. (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)

Cement mixers are also produced by Kien Lao villagers. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)

To make a bronze bell, a worker first has to make a mould from clay mixed with rice husks. The mould is then fired to harden it, and while it cools workers design patterns inside before firing it again, he said.The most important part of the process is the bronze casting itself. Only skilled workers know when the molten metal is ready to pour it in the mould, Kha said.“We have to work carefully through each stage to ensure quality,” he said.Thanks to this meticulous process, customers from across the country order his items. Ha Tinh ordered a 5-tonne bell to place at the Dong Loc crossroads, while the Spratly Islands commissioned a 7-tonne bell to hang on the archipelago.Kha’s younger brother, Le Van Khiem, is an expert in casting bronze statues.“Kien Lao casts are always high quality thanks to the dedicated workers. The process of polishing the statues is very important to ensure their longevity," Khiem said.“I still need to improve my skills and accumulate experience every day. That's my secret,” he said.Painter Tran Hoang from Hanoi said: “People can see the soul in Khiem’s statues of President Ho Chi Minh and village gods, particularly in his Buddha statues that can be found in many pagodas across the country.”To cast a statue, a worker needs skilled hands and a rich imagination, and more importantly they need to know the correct size, physical form, costumes and characteristics of each statue.Hoang said he was impressed with Khiem’s Buddha statues because of their expressions of mercy, leniency and sublimity.Khiem said in most villages, the traditional job is handed down to male heirs, but in Kien Lao, both men and women pursue the job.Mai Van Hau from the Le Van clan says his workshop have created stable jobs for a dozen workers with monthly salaries of 6-10 million VND per person.“We produce different kinds of bells; some for churches and others for pagodas. Each bell has its own sound. The church bells have a higher pitch while pagoda bell emits a lower tone,” Hau said.A perfect bell should ensure the right tone, shape and designs, he said.Hau’s fame has spread far and wide. He has received orders to cast Buddha statues for pagodas and temples throughout the country, including Vang Pagoda in Tam Dao and Thien Son Pagoda in Vinh Phuc province, and a statue of national hero Tran Hung Dao for Thang Phuc Pagoda in Hai Phong.His workshop also cast a bell for Thang Long Citadel for the 1,000th anniversary of the capital city of Hanoi. The bell hangs in Kinh Thien Palace inside the Citadel.Hau’s three younger brothers all have their own workshops.One of them, Mai Van Phuong, said: “We are Catholic but we know about Buddha and other religions. We do a lot of research for our work.”“Even though we are busy with new orders, we are preparing to welcome Christmas by decorating our homes and buying new clothes for the festive church service.”/.