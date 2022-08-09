Buddhist monks, nuns in Hanoi donate money to build houses for the poor
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi held a ceremony on August 9 to receive donations worth 600 million VND (25,650 USD) from local Buddhist monks and nuns to build 12 houses for poor families.
Chairwoman of the Hanoi VFF Committee Nguyen Lan Huong (fourth from the left) honours Buddhist monks and nuns for the donations. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi held a ceremony on August 9 to receive donations worth 600 million VND (25,650 USD) from local Buddhist monks and nuns to build 12 houses for poor families.
Addressing the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Hanoi VFF Committee Nguyen Lan Huong asked the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Hanoi to spread the compassionate spirit of Buddhism among the community and accompany the VFF chapters at all levels in performing social welfare work towards fulfilling the goal of sustainable poverty reduction of the city in 2022 and following years.
According to the Hanoi VFF Committee’s report, giving help to the poor is one of main tasks of VFF chapters at all levels in the city, in which raising funds to improve housing conditions for disadvantaged households is an important activity.
As of the end of 2021, there were still 3,612 poor families living in substandard housing in Hanoi. VFF chapters and local administrations in the city have been calling for donations from organisations, agencies, enterprises and individuals to upgrade or build new houses for those families./.