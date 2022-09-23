At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, held talks with Most Venerable Bounma Simavong, President of the Lao Buddhist Coalition, in Vientiane on September 23 as part of his working visit to Laos.



The VBS always attaches importance to its cooperative relations with the Lao Buddhist Coalition, Nhon said.



He also suggested the two Buddhist Sanghas promote their cooperation and exchanges to bring happiness to the people of the two counties and build a world of peace.



To this end, the two sides must continue to strengthen the exchange of delegations to consolidate solidarity and harmony among monks and at the same time educate the friendly traditions and special fraternity between the Buddhist communities and their people, Nhon noted.



He underscored the need to implement extensive collaboration in Buddhist education and research at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels in Buddhism.



For his part, Bounma proposed continuing the implementation of the bilateral cooperation agreements signed in 2005 and 2018 and raising the level of cooperation to match the great friendship between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam./.