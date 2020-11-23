Building learning society needs joint efforts: PM
To build a learning society, it requires the involvement of the entire political system, especially all-level associations for promoting education, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 23.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a meeting with the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – To build a learning society, it requires the involvement of the entire political system, especially all-level associations for promoting education, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 23.
He made the remarks at a meeting with the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in preparation for a congress honouring outstanding models nationwide during the 2016-2020 period.
The leader lauded efforts of the VAPE’s members and its chapters in building a learning society, saying the association has worked hard to roll out learning models across the country.
He suggested the association replicate the outstanding models and revamp its operational methods in order to promote the studying spirit among not only young people but also the elderly in the new period.
Startups should be encouraged among students, as well as economists and scientists, he added.
After the congress, a studying movement must be spread across the society, contributing to improving personnel quality so as to meet the country’s development requirements, the leader requested./.