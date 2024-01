Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov (R) and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue exchange the MoU on cooperation last year. (Photo: VNA)

The official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly (NA) Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov from January 5-9 will bring about great cooperation opportunities to both countries, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Committee for External Relations Don Tuan Phong has said.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on this occasion, Phong said since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1950, they have maintained the traditional friendship, especially after the visit to Bulgaria by President Ho Chi Minh in 1957.Vietnam has received holehearted support from Bulgaria n people during its past struggle for national independence and liberation as well as in the present cause of national construction and defence, he noted.In the new period, the traditional friendship has been promoted and the bilateral cooperation covers across spheres, he said, adding that despite geographical distance, the two countries still wish to maintain and deepen the relationship.Regarding legislative cooperation, Phong said it has been enhanced after the first memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by legislative leaders of the two countries in 2012.