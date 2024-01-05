Vice Chairman of the Vietnam ese NA Committee for External Relations Don Tuan Phong. (Photo: VNA)

Last year, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Bulgarian counterpart signed another in the former’s official visit to the European nation, aiming to elevate the legislative ties in all areas, both bilaterally and multilaterally.Jeliazkov’s visit is the first by a foreign legislative leader to Vietnam in 2024, he said, emphasising that it demonstrates the importance Bulgaria attaches to the relationship with Vietnam and its wish to foster, upgrade and deepen the bilateral relationship, including the legislative ties.The visit is also set to materialise the MoU reached by the two NAs in September 2023, he added.Jeliazkov is scheduled to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents, and attend a banquet to be hosted by NA Chairman Hue.The Bulgarian leader will pay a courtesy visit to State President Vo Van Thuong, meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and visit some localities and the Vietnam National University – Hanoi, where he will also deliver a speech.The Bulgarian side hopes to boost the bilateral relations in all fields, especially economy, trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, sports, tourism and cooperation between localities, among others, Phong said./.