Bulgarian NA Speaker’s Vietnam visit to create great cooperation opportunities: legislator
The official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly (NA) Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov from January 5-9 will bring about great cooperation opportunities to both countries, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Committee for External Relations Don Tuan Phong has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on this occasion, Phong said since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1950, they have maintained the traditional friendship, especially after the visit to Bulgaria by President Ho Chi Minh in 1957.
Vietnam has received holehearted support from Bulgarian people during its past struggle for national independence and liberation as well as in the present cause of national construction and defence, he noted.
In the new period, the traditional friendship has been promoted and the bilateral cooperation covers across spheres, he said, adding that despite geographical distance, the two countries still wish to maintain and deepen the relationship.
Regarding legislative cooperation, Phong said it has been enhanced after the first memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by legislative leaders of the two countries in 2012.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Committee for External Relations Don Tuan Phong. (Photo: VNA)Last year, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Bulgarian counterpart signed another in the former’s official visit to the European nation, aiming to elevate the legislative ties in all areas, both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Jeliazkov’s visit is the first by a foreign legislative leader to Vietnam in 2024, he said, emphasising that it demonstrates the importance Bulgaria attaches to the relationship with Vietnam and its wish to foster, upgrade and deepen the bilateral relationship, including the legislative ties.
The visit is also set to materialise the MoU reached by the two NAs in September 2023, he added.
Jeliazkov is scheduled to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, witness the signing of a number of cooperation documents, and attend a banquet to be hosted by NA Chairman Hue.
The Bulgarian leader will pay a courtesy visit to State President Vo Van Thuong, meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and visit some localities and the Vietnam National University – Hanoi, where he will also deliver a speech.
The Bulgarian side hopes to boost the bilateral relations in all fields, especially economy, trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, sports, tourism and cooperation between localities, among others, Phong said./.