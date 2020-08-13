Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival postponed
The Government has approved the postponement of the eighth Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, initially slated for March 2021 in the central highlands’ province of Dak Lak, due to COVID-19.
An activity of the seventh Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival in 2019 (Photo: VNA)
The office of the provincial People’s Committee said on August 13 that the province plans to reschedule the event, with the theme “Dak Lak - A Destination of World Coffee”, to 2022.
The festival is a national event held biennially in March.
The seventh holding took place from March 9 to 16, 2019, with the theme “The Quintessence of the Jungle”, and attracted more than 50,000 visitors, including nearly 6,000 foreigners.
Dak Lak is home to the largest coffee farming area in Vietnam, with more than 200,000 ha producing about 460,000 tonnes of beans every year./.