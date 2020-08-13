Culture - Sports Entertainment activities to be suspended during upcoming national mourning The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a dispatch to heads of ministries, sectors as well as central agencies, organisations, provinces and centrally-run cities on the suspension of entertainment activities during the two-day national mourning for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu on August 14-15.

Culture - Sports Rap makes its way to national TV Recent years have seen the rise of rap stars in Vietnamese music industry like Den Vau or Suboi, and two new reality TV dedicated to rap have shown the increasing popularity of the genre.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books More pandemic-themed books written by Vietnamese authors have been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.