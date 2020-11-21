HCM City (VNA) - Do Thi Ha, a 19-year-old student from the central province of Thanh Hoa, outperformed 34 other contestant to be crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 at the pageant’s final held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 20.



The 1.75m tall business law student at the Vietnam’s National Economics University also won the title of Miss Communications and was also in top five Miss Beach and top five Miss Fashion.

“I think I have all the elements that a Vietnamese woman needs Whether I am a role model for the young or not, I will always inspire them and I’m willing to do that”, she said in her last response, receiving cheer from the audience and convincing the judge.



Ha will represent Vietnam in one of the three global beauty competitions - Miss Universe, Miss World or Miss Earth.

The first runner-up is Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh from Ho Chi Minh City. The second runner-up is Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao from Ho Chi Minh City.

Miss Vietnam began in 1988 and is organised every two years. The contest has encouraged many young women to demonstrate their talent in their careers as well as charity and social activities./.