Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission (Source: VNA)

Domestic and international businesses participating in Smart Industry World 2017 have committed to accompanying Vietnam to soon develop the smart industry effectively.They made the promise at a meeting with Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission, in Hanoi on December 4.Binh said the Vietnamese Party and State have issued a number of guidelines and policies on industrial development, including smart industry.Last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a directive on enhancing capacity to access the fourth industrial revolution, the official added.However, he said, Vietnam lacks a master plan on the revolution, which is forecast to change production methods of countries and remap the global economy.Binh stressed that international businesses play an important role to Vietnam’s industrialisation and modernisation process which is expected to be completed by 2030.The Party and State of Vietnam will offer incentives to foreign enterprises and investors who come to the country to introduce state-of-the-art technologies.The Economic Commission and other Vietnamese ministries and sectors want to learn from experience of international firms to finalise policies, apply science-technologies and develop human resources, thus creating a favourable environment for the development of the fourth industrial revolution in Vietnam, he said.-VNA