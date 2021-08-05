Businesses dig deep to make sure they come out on other side of pandemic intact
Businesses in Vietnam are making all efforts to survive the fourth wave of COVID-19 which is battering the country.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Businesses in Vietnam are making all efforts to survive the fourth wave of COVID-19 which is battering the country.
Giant food producer KIDO Group said in a recent press release it has adopted a number of solutions to adapt to the new situation and keep production going while also ensuring safety.
A spokesperson told Vietnam News that to ensure uninterrupted production, the company has adopted the “three-on-site” model, which involves on-site production, dining and rest, for over a month.
It unfailingly complies with the provisions of the Government’s circular No 16 and 5K message, he said.
It is also preparing for life after the pandemic, he said.
“We are ready to bring new products and segments into the market immediately after COVID-19 is controlled.”
It plans to introduce the Vibev brand of products made in collaboration with Vinamilk.
Another plan is to introduce Chuk Chuk, a new food and beverage brand, opening 1,000 stores by 2025.
The company’s general director, Tran Le Nguyen, said the first market for Chuk Chuk would be Ho Chi Minh City, and stores would open in Hanoi and some northern provinces by September if the pandemic is controlled by then, adding it would be present across the country by 2025.
Ride-hailing and delivery company Grab has rolled out a number of programmes to help customers buy foodstuffs.
To ensure the safety of its drivers and customers, it has tied up with the General Department of Vocational Education and Training to fully equip its drivers with the necessary skills and competencies.
They have also jointly built and standardised the training materials, and drawn up communication plans for raising awareness about vocational skills development for drivers.
Truong Anh Dung, director general of the department, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on the Vietnamese economy, and drivers cannot be immune to it. This partnership helps resolve long-term problems for technological drivers, equipping them with the necessary skills to sustain and improve not only their livelihoods but also the quality of life of themselves and their families."
Grab also has a programme to support disadvantaged people in HCM City in co-operation with Golden Lotus Foundation. It provides free meals to people economically affected by the pandemic or living in locked-down areas.
To start with, around 11,500 meals would be provided, it said.
Tourism is one of the many sectors badly hit by the pandemic, and many businesses in it have been striving to overcome the challenges they face.
For instance, before the semi-lockdown began weeks ago some hotels had begun to offer co-working space to provide customers with a safe working environment.
Now, with stricter social distancing regulations, they have changed their strategy and offer quarantine facilities, and this has received strong support from customers.
Recently a Southeast Asian travel and lifestyle superapp, Traveloka, announced that it is working with the HCM City Department of Tourism to help the city’s residents find and book hotels and transportation to enable quarantine.
Demand for quarantine facilities has increased along with the developments of COVID-19 in HCM City, and its quarantine hotel and transportation online booking and payment solutions are expected to help curb the spread of the pandemic by limiting direct contact between people, Traveloka said.
They have been available since the start of August.
Le Truong Hien Hoa, Director of the HCM City Tourism Promotion Centre, hailed the partnership, saying: “With support from Traveloka, HCM City is the first city in Vietnam to digitise the quarantine hotel booking process … and will extend it to international arrivals in the near future.
“It also helps hoteliers switch their business model to survive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With the aid of the app’s advanced technologies, customers can easily access complete information about room types, prices and transportation options in real-time, and pay for it via Traveloka.
Traveloka said it is partnering with more than 80 hotels and selected transportation partners across HCM City, including private cars and shuttle buses.
MVV Academy, a pioneer organisation for comprehensive, on-site and advanced resource development solutions in Vietnam, decided to organise training programmes to make its staff sales consultants and brand ambassadors to introduce its products to the public.
It also recently launched MVV Uni, an advanced training platform that offers working professionals an interactive and flexible experience to support their various learning needs, and acts as a one-stop-shop with courses in all essential business skill sets such as leadership, sales, marketing, management, soft skills, and digital transformation.
“The COVID epidemic has disrupted many human resource training activities at Vietnamese enterprises,” Bui Duc Quan, CEO of MVV Academy told Vietnam News.
“Taking advantage of the strength of technology, combined with experience in content building and understanding of learner experience through operating platforms such as TopClass and Everlearn, we quickly built a solution, MVV Uni, to offer enterprises training programmes for their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our ambition is to build a university community on the cloud.”/.