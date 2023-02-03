Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

To stimulate the purchasing power at home, the PM urged the sector to launch more trade promotion programmes, and enhance goods distribution via digital platforms and e-commerce, with attention paid to rural and mountainous areas.The ministry was also asked to step up market management and the fight against smuggling and trade fraud, and take specific solutions to mobilise and bring into full play resources, especially those from different economic sectors.According to a report presented at the conference, last year, industrial production recovered in almost fields and localities, of which processing and manufacturing remained the main growth driver with a rate of 8.1%.Export-import also hit a new record of over 732.5 billion USD in revenue, representing a 10-fold rise year-on-year. Trade surplus has been maintained for seven consecutive years, reaching 11.2 billion USD in 2022.The total retail sales of goods and services increased by nearly 20%, exceeding the set target by 2.5 times.Notably, Vietnam has been among the top five countries worldwide for e-commerce growth.At the meeting, the sector proposed the Government continue with policies to boost production and business, attract more foreign investments, and soon build and approve national, regional, provincial and sectoral planning schemes, and further consolidate institutions relating to the sector./.