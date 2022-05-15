Business Mekong Delta hoped to see development breakthroughs The Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 13/NQ-TW on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Mekong Delta until 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to make development breakthroughs across the region.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up in Jan-April Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, exports were worth 17.9 billion USD, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, while imports totalled 13.9 billion USD, down 2.3 percent.