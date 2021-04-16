Society Kien Giang assists Vietnamese Cambodians affected by COVID-19 Deputy Director of the Department for External Affairs of Kien Giang province Nguyen Viet Thong on April 15 handed over 300 million VND (13,000 USD) to representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province as a gift of the southern province for poor Vietnamese Cambodians.

Society Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.

Society VSS holds dialogue with Korean firms on social, health insurance A dialogue between the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and Korean businesses was held in the southern province of Dong Nai on April 15, attracting representatives from more than 100 enterprises.

Society OVs in France, French friends believe in bright future of Vietnam Oversea Vietnamese (OVs) in France always believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and hope the country will develop strongly, said former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Nguyen Thanh Tong.