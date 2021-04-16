Ca Mau man jailed for brokering illegal entry to Vietnam
The People’s Court of the southern province of Ca Mau on April 15 sentenced Le Van Thao, born in 1963 and residing in Son Doc town, Tran Van Thoi district, to nine years in prison on the charge of organising illegal entry to Vietnam for 38 people.
Under the indictment of the Ca Mau People’s Procuracy, Thao, also known as Le Hoang Thao, received a phone call on January 18, 2021 from his relative Pham Hoang Lo from Malaysia and Au, a friend of Thao. Lo and Au asked Thao to use his boat to transport some people to the mainland for 25 million VND (1,083 million USD).
After making the deal with Lo and Au, Thao operated his boat plated CM 99323-TS to bring 38 people from Malaysia into Vietnam illegally.
His vessel has been seized. Meanwhile, the 38 illegal immigrants have been put under investigation./.