Travel Culinary tourism to become national strategic product Vietnam has planned to develop culinary tourism into a national strategic product, contributing to improving the competitiveness and brand of Vietnam's tourism.

Videos Tourism sector expects to soon reach yearly target The tourism sector expects to soon reach its yearly target as the second half of the year is usually the peak time for international visitors.

Videos “Enjoy Da Nang 2023” wows visitors As well as relaxing on the beach, visitors to the central coastal city of Da Nang this summer had the chance to experience a kaleidoscope of exciting activities during the city’s summer festival.

Travel HCM City’s hospitality market reaches over 92% of pre-pandemic level The hotel room occupancy rate in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of this year stood at 64%, reaching over 92% of the level in the first six months of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, according to Savills Vietnam.