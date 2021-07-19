Ca Mau province acts to better protect environment in aquaculture
A farmer harvests farmed crabs (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) - The southernmost province of Ca Mau currently has more than 300,000 ha of aquaculture area, including over 158,000 ha of extensive shrimp farming and nearly 8,600 ha of intensive shrimp farming.
However, experts said that if local farmers fail to adopt strict environmental protection measures in aquaculture, it will pollute water sources serving production activities.
The provincial People's Committee has issued regulations on renovating aquaculture ponds and lagoons.
According to Le Van Su, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, the decision clearly defines the responsibilities of state management agencies, organisations and aquaculture production businesses in environmental protection activities, thereby improving the production efficiency combined with environmental protection.
The provincial People's Committee has tasked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to lead and coordinate with relevant departments, sectors and agencies to organise training courses on aquaculture techniques, raising legal awareness of fishery, industry standards and other regulations.
The department is also responsible for directing specialised management and inspection forces of aquaculture production and forest protection to promptly detect, prevent and deal with the acts of waste discharge and infringement of forestry resources./.
