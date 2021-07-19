Environment Nearly 480 wild animals rescued in H1 A total of 477 wild animals were rescued from violators or voluntarily handed over by people in the first half of 2021.

Environment Short film calls for end to rhino horn use Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on July 23 launched its latest short film entitled “When Rhinos Lose Their Face, Consumers Lose Face Too”.

Environment Ministry urges safe treatment of COVID-19-related waste The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged cities and provinces to take measures in environmental protection and the treatment of COVID-19-related waste.

Environment Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network debuts The Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network (MRBN) has been established, announced the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) chapter in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and The Asia Foundation (TAF).