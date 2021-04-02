Business Over 1.7 billion USD mobilised through G-bond auctions in Q1 The State Treasury raised nearly 39.21 trillion VND (over 1.7 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 40 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first quarter of 2021.

Business Vietnam, Sweden promote cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam and Sweden have nurtured long-standing energy cooperation and now the scope of cooperation has expanded from hydropower in the past to safe and sustainable energy development at present.