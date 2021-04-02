Ca Mau sees bright spots in socio-economic development in Q1
The southernmost province of Ca Mau saw a number of bright spots in its socio-economic development during the first quarter of this year, a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on April 1 heard.
Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai said the province’s aquatic output reached 150,500 tonnes, up 2.7 percent year-on-year, while its industrial production index was up 12.7 percent.
In the first three months, the province exported 181 million USD worth of goods, a year-on-year increase of 13.6 percent.
Shrimp processing for exports at Minh Phu Seafood Corp. in Ca Mau (Photo: VNA)
Notably, Ca Mau began the construction of three wind power projects with total capacity of 525 MW, and continued to attract investment in renewable energy in coastal areas, as planned.
Progress has also been made in new-style rural area building, with 43 out of 82 securing the status, as well as in firefighting.
Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 14th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 have been conducted seriously, Hai said.
At the meeting, the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board drew up major tasks for the second quarter of this year, including tapping local potential and advantages to complete economic growth target amid COVID-19, speeding up the implementation of projects, further reforming administrative procedures, improving the efficiency of Party and political system building, and fighting corruption, wastefulness, and other bad deeds.
Hai asked localities to better protect the environment, especially in the treatment of household waste, and remain vigilant against COVID-19./.