Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2023 wraps up
The Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2023, along with a forum on “One Commune-One Product” connectivity, concluded in the Mekong Delta province on December 13 evening.
The four-day events featured 412 booths of 150 units and attracted more than 40,000 visitors, with 36 cooperation documents signed, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Chau Cong Bang.
There were also various cultural, art and tourism activities highlighting the image of Ca Mau and its people, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su.
The festival’s success will create a premise for Ca Mau to turn it into a big event at both national and international levels, he noted.
It aimed to honour shrimp farmers and those who have joined in providing high-quality shrimp products to domestic and international consumers, while creating an opportunity for Ca Mau to introduce and promote its key products.
Ca Mau is now home to 280,000 hectares of shrimp breeding, accounting for 40% of the country’s shrimp farming area. The province's shrimp output reaches more than 220,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to 22% of the country’s total.
The shrimp industry provides livelihoods for more than 600,000 people, or half the province’s population./.