A stretch of the western dyke system is temporarily reinforced in Tran Van Thoi district of Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

– The southernmost province of Ca Mau is prompting actions in response to the serious erosion along the dyke system in its western sea area.Local authorities reported that there have been 21 erosion sites along 30,260 metres of the western sea dyke system in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts.It is worrying that in early August, due to torrential rains and big waves following Storm Wipha, sea water spilled over dykes, leading to even more severe erosion along the local western coast that may cause dyke breaching at any time.In that case, about 26,160 households and 90,000ha of farmland could be directly affected, authorities said.Facing this fact, the Ca Mau People’s Committee has declared a state of emergency due to erosion along the western dyke system so as to mobilise every resource for dyke reinforcement.The province is also speeding up dyke construction projects to improve the capacity of the local dyke system. -VNA