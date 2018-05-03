Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued an instruction on ensuring aviation safety after recent incidents, especially the landing of a Vietnam Airlines’ flight in a runway that has not been ready to use in Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.Under the Instruction 119/CT-CHK dated May 2, the CAAV asked Vietnam Airlines’ pilots to make thorough preparations prior to flights including updating themselves on information of the scheduled flight and study the structure of the landing airport, while making early contact with the air traffic control station of the landing airport to get meteorological information as well as landing methods and runway.The pilot must double check important information, strictly adhere to aviation regulations, and immediately report on unusual signs that may confuse the pilot and threaten the fight’s safety.Earlier on April 29, Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN-7344, which departed from Ho Chi Minh City at 2:00 pm carrying a seven-member crew and 203 passengers, landed on a runway that was under construction at Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa at 2:53 pm the same day. No passenger or crew member was hurt.All crewmembers of the fights have been suspended for investigation.The CAAV also asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Cam Ranh International Airport to strengthen supervision of the investor and contractor’s work in ensuring security and safety of the runway construction project.Instant measures must be applied to warn flights landing in the airport of the condition of the unfinished runway, stated the instruction.The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation and the air traffic control unit of Cam Ranh Airport were told to intensify the supervision of aircraft’s movement since they approach the airport for landing until they exit the runway in order to timely prevent incidents similar to that on April 29.Relevant agencies were also asked to review their operations to ensure aviation safety, while consulting the CAAV on the issuance of necessary documents to prevent similar incidents.Vietnam Airlines said on May 2 that immediately after the incident, the airline had coordinated closely with the CAAV and competent agencies to investigate the case.Vietnam Airlines also convened an emergency meeting for the entire system and reviewed the carrier’s operations at Cam Ranh International Airport and other airports so as not to repeat similar incidents.It said mistakes committed by the flight crew were an important reason for the April 29 wrongful landing and pledged to continue to coordinate closely with the investigation group of the CAAV and competent agencies to clarify the incident and trace other reasons of concerned parties in order to make official conclusions.Following the incident, the flight’s captain reported the incident on his own and committed to complying to all requirements to serve the investigation work of competent agencies.-VNA