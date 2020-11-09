Cabinet members grilled at NA’s 10th session
The 14th National Assembly’s 10th session continued in Hanoi on November 9, with Government members responding to legislators’ questions about issues related to the implementation of the NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer (Q&A) activities in the 14th tenure, along with some resolutions adopted in the 13th tenure.
The 14th National Assembly’s 10th session (Photo: VNA)
The Q&A session is broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the NA’s TV channel.
The questioned included Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, Ministers of Public Security; Construction; Education and Training; Information and Communications; Justice; Agriculture and Rural Development; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Industry and Trade; Finance; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Home Affairs; Planning and Investment; Natural Resources and Environment; Transport; among others.
In addition, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan directly answered questions of deputy Tran Thi Quoc Khanh on the building of the Law on Public Administration.
On November 10 morning, the NA will continue questioning Cabinet members about issues related to the implementation of the NA resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A activities in the 14th tenure, along with some resolutions adopted in the 13th tenure.
The Prime Minister will further clarify a number of issues related to the Government’s responsibility, and directly answer NA deputies' queries.
In the afternoon, lawmakers will discuss in groups the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress./.