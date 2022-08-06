Cambodia announces outcomes of AMM-55 and related meetings
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn (Photo: AP)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings have successfully concluded, with some 30 documents on regional cooperation adopted, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on August 6.
"We have reviewed the progress made thus far to strengthen ASEAN's community building, advance regional integration, and enhance our cooperation with external partners," he told a press conference.
The official said that over the course of three and a half days, 19 meetings were held back-to-back, with the participation of foreign ministers and representatives from 38 countries.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the ASEAN foreign ministers encouraged the effective operationalisation of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Health Emergencies.
He added that the ministers also stressed the need to strengthen supply chain connectivity, support economic recovery and improve stability and resilience of the region.
According to Sokhonn, the foreign ministers of ASEAN and its dialogue partners also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.
"ASEAN is committed to ensuring the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement ... to enhance ASEAN's attractiveness for trade, investment and global supply chain," he said.
Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.