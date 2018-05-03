At the ceremony (Source: VNA)

Cambodia (VNA) – Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni chaired the Royal Ploughing Ceremony on May 3 at Svay Rieng city, Svay Rieng province, about 130km to the east of Phnom Penh.



This is an annual national tradition in Cambodia that marks the transition from the dry to the rainy season and the start of the rice growing season.



The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Samdech Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, along with many senior officials, royal family members and thousands of Cambodians.



Following the symbolic ploughing procession, the pair of oxen were offered seven types of feed which were rice, corn, sesame seeds, beans, water, wine and grass. The oxen this year chose rice and corn to eat, which mean the two crops will enjoy high output this year, according to traditions.



Cambodia’s agricultural sector posted stable growth in recent years, which is attributable to the Government’s policy to promote mechanization and the application of science and technology to agricultural production along with investment in irrigation.



According to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, total rice output in 2017 surpassed 8.4 million tonnes, with more than 600,000 tonnes exported to 63 countries, up 17 percent from 2016.-VNA