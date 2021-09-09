Cambodia considers reopening of borders for fully vaccinated foreign tourists
Cambodia's Phnom Penh capital has become the city having the highest ratio of COVID1-19 vaccination in Southeast Asia, enabling the Ministry of Tourism and relevant agencies to design a plan to reopen the country’s borders for fully vaccinated international tourists.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia's Phnom Penh capital has become the city having the highest ratio of COVID1-19 vaccination in Southeast Asia, enabling the Ministry of Tourism and relevant agencies to design a plan to reopen the country's borders for fully vaccinated international tourists.
The Khmer Times has quoted an announcement by the Ministry of Tourism as saying that fully vaccinated international tourists with proof of their inoculations could be allowed to enter Cambodia in early November 2021.
Cambodia is also considering lessening or the full removal of the 14-day quarantine policy for fully vaccinated tourists, barring certification showing a negative COVID test 72-hours before travel and another negative COVID-19 test upon arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport, it said.
The country is currently the second most vaccinated country in Southeast Asia after Singapore as it has already inoculated over 70 percent of its 16.5 million people, while residents in the capital city of Phnom Penh are already fully vaccinated and are already receiving third booster doses.
The country anticipates it will reach herd immunity with 75 percent of its population double vaccinated by the end of September this year./.
