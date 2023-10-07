Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian karate team bagged a bronze at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in China on October 6, the first medal for the country so far.



The three martial artists That Chheng Hang, Oun Sreyda, and Puthea Sreynuch secured the medal in the women’s team performance event.



Dek Phear, the assistant coach of the Cambodian national karate team, said winning the bronze medal is a historic achievement for the squad.



At the regional tournament, Cambodia has sent its largest-ever sports delegation 190 members. Among them, 114 athletes compete in 17 sports, including athletics, swimming, volleyball, basketball, javelin, jujitsu, taekwondo, karate, rowing, triathlon, tennis, and fencing.



According to the national news agency AKP, as of the morning of October 7, most Cambodian athletes had completed their competitions.

In the final two days of the games, the Karate team is scheduled to join three events on October 7 (men's under 67kg and under 84kg, and women's under 55kg) and one event (women's under 50kg) on October 8./.