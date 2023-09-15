Illustrative image (Photo: https://cambodianess.com/)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia is confident of realising its goal of exporting 1 million tonnes of rice by 2025 as exports have reached over 400,000 tonnes in the first eight months of this year.



According to ThmeyThmey newspaper of Cambodia, Indonesia has planned to import 250,000 tonnes of rice from Cambodia each year, providing Cambodia with the hope of achieving its target.



Cambodia’s rice exports in the last eight months accounted for 58% of the 2023 annual plan.



Pen Sovicheat, spokesperson at the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, informed that Cambodia and Indonesia have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on rice trade for four years, which is to be implemented in 2024.



Additionally, the Philippines and other countries are also interested in buying rice from Cambodia, Sovicheat said, adding that this factor makes Cambodia optimistic that its plan to ship 1 million tonnes of rice abroad will be achieved by 2025.



The Cambodian Rice Federation (CRF) reported that Cambodia exported 401,699 tonnes of rice to 56 nations and territories during Jan – August this year./.