World Cambodia extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor park The Cambodian government has decided to extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor Archeological Park in the northern province of Siem Reap, about 300km from the capital city of Phnom Penh.

World Thailand approves aid package to help drought-hit farmers Thailand’s cabinet on February 25 approved a aid package worth 3.12 billion THB (98.3 million USD) to support farmers hurt by prolonged drought.

World Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concerns Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

World Timor-Leste Prime Minister resigns Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak offered a letter of resignation on February 25 after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament, plunging the country into new political uncertainty.