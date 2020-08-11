Cambodia moves to boost domestic tourism
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Travel companies in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province have changed their operations to target more domestic tourists.
The move comes after hotels report more than 90 percent occupancy rates for the upcoming Khmer New Year replacement holiday.
Business changes include hotels dropping room rates as well as restaurants and bars offering a more Khmer-friendly atmosphere with live bands, karaoke and local food.
Governor of Siem Reap province Tea Seiha said that his province is preparing to receive more domestic tourists during the upcoming holiday and provincial authorities have organised new programmes to maintain arrivals in the future.
Seiha also announced some of the area’s draft programmes, including more religious events, food competitions, floating market visits as well as adventure programmes such as cycling, boat rides and golf days.
According to the government’s official figures, a total of 740,028 domestic tourists travelled throughout Cambodia in July, representing an increase of 15.2 percent compared with the previous month.
Over the first six months of the year, Siem Reap province recorded 167,061 domestic tourists, representing a drop of 87 percent. It recorded 387,839 international tourists, representing a 68 percent drop compared to the same period last year./.