ASEAN ASEAN founding anniversary marked in Ukraine The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine co-organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 8 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2020).

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on Lebanon explosion Learning of the August 4 explosion in Beirut, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9 issued a statement on the incident, at a proposal of Vietnam.

ASEAN ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

ASEAN ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, while overcoming difficulties to earn initial successes in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and embarking on efforts for post-pandemic recovery, said Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN.