Angkor, in Cambodia's northern province of Siem Reap, is one of the most important archaeological sites of Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian tourism sector and authorities have been implementing solutions to prepare for peak tourist season, including simplifying entry procedures at the instruction of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

At a meeting with more than 18,000 workers in Phnom Penh on October 3, the PM noted the possibility of simplifying entry procedures so that Thai tourists can visit Cambodia’s Siem Reap with citizen identification cards, instead of passports.

He said he regularly promotes tourism cooperation, especially attracting foreign tourists to Cambodia.

At recent meetings with leaders of Thailand and the Philippines, he proposed opening direct flights from Phuket (Thailand), and Cebu (Philippines) to Cambodia.

Cambodia is also preparing to put Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport into operation and plans to open a direct flight from Siem Reap city to Seoul, the Republic of Korea in December 2023, to attract more Korean tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, in the first eight months of this year, the country welcomed more than 3.5 million international tourists, an increase of nearly 251% over the same period in 2022.

In the year "Cambodia Tourism This year 2023", it expects to welcome about 5 million international visitors and about 17 million domestic tourists.

After a low season, the number of tourists coming to Siem Reap to visit the World Heritage Site Angkor Wat and the temples in the Angkor relic complex has gradually increased even though the peak tourist season has yet to come. Cambodia’s peak tourist season is expected to begin from mid-October and last until March the next year./.