Cambodia records second H5N1 death in 2023
The Cambodian Ministry of Health has confirmed the second death from avian influenza H5N1 in the country this year.
The victim, a 50-year-old man from Svay Rieng province, tested positive for the H5N1 virus on October 7, the ministry said in a news release on late October 8.
Prior to his death, the man and other villagers had shared about 50 dead chickens owned by him and his neighbours, the ministry said.
It added that health authorities are looking into the source of the infection and examining any suspected cases or people who have been in contact with the victim.
The H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads among sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, according to the World Health Organisation.
The Cambodian ministry said avian influenza still poses a threat to people's health, especially children. It called on people not to eat ill or dead poultry, and cook poultry well before eating.
Since 2003, Cambodia has recorded 58 human infections of H5N1, including 39 deaths, according to the ministry.