ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s Board of Governors meeting A Vietnamese delegation attended the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)’s Board of Governors which took place on July 29 in the framework of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia.

World Alibaba to invest over 100 million USD in Indonesia’s telecom firm Chinese technology giant Alibaba is set to invest over 100 million USD in Indonesia-listed telecommunications operator PT Smartfren Telecom – part of the Sinar Mas Group, reported an article published on the financial news site DealStreetAsia.