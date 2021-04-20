Cambodia sees highest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases
Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 19 confirmed 624 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections recorded in a day since the pandemic broke out in the Southeast Asian country.
Phnom Penh(VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 19 confirmed 624 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections recorded in a day since the pandemic broke out in the Southeast Asian country.
Phnom Penh still reported the highest number of new patients, with 465 tested positive for the coronavirus on the day, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, 10 cases were found in Takeo, 144 in Sihanoukville, one in Kampong Cham, one in Pursat, and three in Svay Rieng.
The country also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 45 so far. The country currently has 4,439 COVID-19 cases.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, Cambodia has imposed a two-week lockdown in Phnom Penh and its adjacent Ta Khmau city since April 15.
The country has also closed down all schools, tourist attractions, sport facilities, museums, cinemas and entertainment venues nationwide./.
Phnom Penh still reported the highest number of new patients, with 465 tested positive for the coronavirus on the day, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, 10 cases were found in Takeo, 144 in Sihanoukville, one in Kampong Cham, one in Pursat, and three in Svay Rieng.
The country also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 45 so far. The country currently has 4,439 COVID-19 cases.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, Cambodia has imposed a two-week lockdown in Phnom Penh and its adjacent Ta Khmau city since April 15.
The country has also closed down all schools, tourist attractions, sport facilities, museums, cinemas and entertainment venues nationwide./.