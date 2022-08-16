Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Minimum Wage Council of Cambodia on August 15 started talks to consider raising minimum wage for workers in the textile, garment, footwear and travel products and bags industries for 2023, reported the Khmer Times.

The meeting heard views of stakeholders on the changes in social and economic criteria.

“Employers’ representatives and the workers’ representatives were, however, unable to confirm some figures, and will do so at another meeting,” the statement following the meeting said.

The next meetings will be held later this month and next month, it added.

The minimum wage of workers in the textile, footwear and travel product sector is 194 USD per month, up 2 USD from 2021. Workers also received other allowances, including 7 USD in transport and housing allowance.

The sector has about 1,100 factories and uses nearly 750,000 workers, becoming the biggest currency earner in Cambodia. In the first half of this year, it brought home 6.6 billion USD, up 40 percent annually./.