Cambodia takes over ADMM chairmanship for 2022
The Vietnamese delegation at the handover ceremony (Source: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony to hand over the chairmanship role of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in 2022 to Cambodia took place virtually on November 10.
Speaking at the event, Brunei’s Second Minister of Defence Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof stated Brunei’s success in its 2021 chairmanship of the ADMM and related meetings was thanks to continuous support of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners.
Highlighted Brunei’s commitment to backing the ADMM cooperation, he wished Cambodia to be successful in its chairmanship next year and believed that ASEAN cooperation will be promoted further.
For his part, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh highly appreciated Brunei's 2021 chairmanship, which has produced many significant results and brought practical benefits to the region in a challenging year.
Tea Banh affirmed that, as Chair of the ADMM and related meetings in 2022, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense will promote ADMM's collective efforts to contribute to ensuring security and promoting post-COVID-19 recovery in the region via strong solidarity among bloc members.
He said his ministry looks forward to receiving active support and cooperation of ASEAN member countries during its chairmanship./.