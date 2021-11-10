World Vietnam spotlights ADMM’s role in building common awareness on regional security issues Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang highlighted the role played by the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) over the last 15 years in strengthening trust and building common awareness on regional security issues, including the East Sea issue, through creating a framework for defence ministerial-level dialogue and consultation in the region.

World Italy, ASEAN strengthen security cooperation A series of seminars on security cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy opened in Rome on November 8.

ASEAN Third ASEAN-RoK Day held virtually The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia strengthen cooperation in women, peace, security matters Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne attended an ASEAN-Australia dialogue themed “Women, peace and security: progressing implementation on the road to recovery from COVID-19” on November 9.