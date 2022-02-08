Cambodia to hold traditional New Year in April
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that the Khmer New Year festival – which falls in mid-April – will be celebrated this year, following two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Youth play traditional games during Khmer New Year at a pagoda in Chbar Ampov district in 2016. (Photo: Phnom Penh Post)
Speaking at the inauguration of an upgraded section of National Road 7 in Kratie province on February 7, Hun Sen said to make that possible, eligible people must get vaccinated and preventative measures must continue to be implemented. This will prevent the country slipping back into the grip of the virus.
Over the past month, Cambodia has reported zero COVID-19 deaths and the economy has almost completely resumed.
The Ministry of Health on February 7 reported 108 new COVID-19 cases – five of which were imported – and all were confirmed to be the Omicron variant, according to Phnom Penh Post./.