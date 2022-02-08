World Indian minister proposes stronger ties with ASEAN in renewable energy Indian Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has said his country and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) together can develop an entire ecosystem for renewable energy (RE) and explore the joint initiative for building RE manufacturing hubs in the region.

World Thailand to boost travel bubble talks with China, Malaysia Thailand planned to negotiate bilateral travel agreements with neighbours China and Malaysia this month as part of its efforts to promote tourism recovery in the coming time, according to Thai Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

World Laos urges more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 The Lao National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has urged people to take their children and other relatives to health facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, so as to reduce serious illness and deaths caused by the disease.