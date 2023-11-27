Cambodia to host 2024 Convention on mine-free world
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia was elected to chair and host the 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Convention at the 21st Meeting of State Parties to Mine Ban Convention in Geneva on November 24.
According to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit will draw the participation of 164 member countries and observer states, and man international organisations and institutions.
Cambodia is the 5th country in the world and the first in Asia to chair and host the review conference, he said, adding the event is a forum where Cambodia will reaffirm its commitment to the international community on mine clearance and review the progress of past action plans.
Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet commended Senior Minister Ly Thuch, First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), the management, officials and staff of the CMAA, development partners, national and international operators, mine action communities, and all stakeholders for their efforts and contribution to save Cambodia and its people from the misery of anti-personnel mines, which are a legacy of the country's chronic war.
The Prime Minister also thanked the member states of the Ottawa Convention and the international community for their continued support and appreciation for Cambodia's efforts in the field of mine action, as well as for their election for Cambodia as the chair and host of the 5th review conference.
He highlighted Cambodia’s priorities when hosting the event, including promoting the globalisation of the convention, enhancing the implementation of the convention’s article 5 on clearance of anti-personnel mines, and supporting bomb and mine victims.
The first conference took place in Kenya in 2004, the second in Colombia in 2009, the third in Mozambique in 2014, and the fourth in Norway in 2019./.