Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: AP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s state-owned news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) recently published an article, forecasting the foreign policy of the Royal Government for the seventh term under the leadership of new Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The article highlighted that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a top priority in Cambodia's foreign policy. In addition, Cambodia also aims to promote efforts to build the ASEAN Community and further expand relations with external partners, in order to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in and outside the region.

Besides, before officially taking office, on his social network account, Dr. Hun Manet once mentioned and affirmed that Cambodia needs to befriend with all countries from the point of view of a multilateral mechanism.

The AKP said that the Cambodian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet will adhere to the political line in the direction of firmly safeguarding peace, stability, security, order, and national unity.

Cambodia will have more friends and more cooperation relationships to promote economic diplomacy, as well as continue to support and strengthen multilateralism, maintaining political stability and peace of the country, the agency added.



Earlier, on August 22, Prime Minister Hun Manet outlined six policy priorities when he leads this Southeast Asian country for the next five-year term, including expanding healthcare services towards achieving the universal health coverage; providing vocational and technical trainings for youth from poor and vulnerable households across the nation; institutionalising the national social assistance programme for poor households, vulnerable people and at-risk households; introducing coordinating mechanisms and financing programmes; and deploying agricultural technical officers to all communes./.