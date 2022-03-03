Koh Ker temple view from the sky (Photo: The National Authority for Preah Vihear)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and UNESCO have produced a short video to shed light on the richness of the site of Koh Ker in the northern province of Preah Vihear, on the occasion of the National Culture Day in Cambodia on March 3.



The film features some of the most iconic landscapes, sculptures, a man-made pond called Rahal, and temples such as Prasat Srut and Prasat Prang of the Prasat Thom complex.



Koh Ker, an archaeological site of Chok Gargyar is one of the most significant cultural heritage sites in Cambodia, which comprises 169 archeological remains and 76 temples while continuing to be a place of worship for the local community.



UNESCO has been working actively with the Cambodian Government and social organisations to leverage the cultural heritage and the creative and cultural industries for sustainable development.



Cambodia is home to three World Heritage Sites of Angkor, Preah Vihear, and Sambor Prei Kuk.



In 2021, the country successfully submitted the nomination dossier of Koh Ker for potential inscription on the World Heritage list, which shall be evaluated by the World Heritage Committee in June.



Data from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism showed that tourism sites welcomed more than 3.1 million foreign and domestic visitors in the first month of this year, as restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 were eased./.