Society Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebrations The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco recently held a grand meeting for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) as the biggest traditional festival is just around the corner.

Society Six localities get rice aid Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to provide food aid for six provinces on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Vietnam Fatherland Front leader pays pre-Tet visit to Soc Trang President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man offered the best wishes to state welfare beneficiaries and poor families in An Lac Thon town, Ke Sach district, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 20 during a visit a head of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Long Bien district police apply IT in administration Residents of Long Bien district in Hanoi can report suspected crimes or send questions to the police through an app on their smartphones.