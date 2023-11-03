Cambodian NA leader stresses significance of cooperation with Vietnam
President of Cambodia's National Assembly Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary (centre), Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang (sixth from left) and other officials at the meeting in Phnom Penh on November 3 (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call to President of the host country’s new-tenure National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on November 3.
The host highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements. She emphasised the significance of the cooperation and mutual support between the two countries, as well as among Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam during their struggles for national independence in the past and national development at present.
Appreciating the timely assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State and army for the liberation of Cambodia from the genocidal regime, she voiced her delight that the traditional solidarity, neighbourliness, and friendship between the two countries have been developing unceasingly through the maintenance of frequent high-level mutual visits, the promotion of existing cooperation mechanisms, the enhancement of ties between ministries and sectors, and the recent improvements in economic, trade and investment partnerships.
She asked both sides to build on the achievements in the two legislative bodies’ cooperation, maintain durable relations, enhance connections, and work together to implement the reached agreements to help consolidate and promote the effectiveness of the parliaments’ ties.
For his part, Tang conveyed the congratulations from NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other Vietnamese leaders to his host, and also expressed his admiration for the Cambodian people’s enormous attainments in domestic and external affairs.
He said he believes the seventh-tenure NA and the Royal Government of Cambodia will continue helping the country develop more prosperously.
The diplomat also affirmed that Vietnam is a long-standing and close friend of Cambodia, and it appreciates Cambodia’s support and assistance for its fight for national liberation and reunification in the past, along with national construction and defence nowadays.
At the meeting, President Khuon Sudary and Ambassador Tang also discussed some issues of the countries’ relations.
They agreed to maintain all-level mutual visits to share experience and information, continue bringing into play existing cooperation mechanisms and the trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, strengthen comprehensive cooperation, especially in trade and investment, and support each other in different fields to generate practical benefits for both sides./.