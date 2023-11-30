Politics HCM City leader extends congratulations on 48th National Day of Laos A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials on November 30 visited and offered congratulations to the Consulate General of Laos in the city on the 48th anniversary of Laos’ National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2023).

Politics State President visits Kyushu University State President Vo Van Thuong visited Kyushu University on November 30 as part of his official trip to Japan.

Politics Friendship association contributes to Vietnam – Japan ties: State President The Kyushu-Vietnam Friendship Association has made positive contributions to boosting the relations between Vietnam and Japan as a whole, State President Vo Van Thuong said while hosting a reception for president of the association Hoshino Hiroshi on November 30.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relations expected to grow further The elevation of the Vietnam-Japan relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” serves as an impulse for the bilateral relations to grow further in the time ahead.