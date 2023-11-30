Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam – Cambodia traditional solidarity
President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2 at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
The visit is taking place in the context that both nations have enjoyed fruitful ties over the past time.
An array of activities has been held to mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Year and the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.
Their political ties have been maintained and exchange of delegations at all levels promoted over the recent time. Particularly, the two sides, in collaboration with Laos, successfully organised a meeting among leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), while arranging a number of meetings and phone talks between leaders of the two states, parties, ministries, sectors and localities.
In August, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held high-level phone talks with President of the CPP and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. At the event, both sides expressed their delight over the sound bilateral cooperative relations which have been unceasingly consolidated and developed extensively, bringing practical benefits for the two peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
The two leaders laid stress on the significance of the traditional solidarity, strong bond and mutual support, saying they are the most important elements in each nation’s national independence in the past and national construction and safeguarding nowadays.
They affirmed that they will join hands to preserve and nurture the bilateral ties, and promote the cooperative relations in all fields in line with the agreed directions.
Taking defence-security as a pillar in the bilateral ties, Vietnam and Cambodia have strengthened cooperation in the field, making contributions to political stability and development in each nation. They have proactively carried out the protocol on defence cooperation during 2020-2024 and annual cooperation plan.
Both nations have enjoyed fine development in economic, cultural and social cooperation. In the meantime, collaboration in education-training, tourism and people-to-people exchange have been promoted.
Parliamentary relations between the two sides have been consolidated. The official visits to Vietnam by Cambodian NA President Samdech Heng Samrin in September 2022 and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in October 2022, and that to Cambodia by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in November 2022 made contributions to promoting and popularising the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation” between the two countries, and collaboration between the two legislative bodies in particular.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang said relations between the two NAs have been enhanced increasingly and growing strongly as seen in frequent mutual visits at all levels and between their committees; the organisation of thematic conferences, workshops, and experience sharing; assistance in personnel training and the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects; close cooperation at international parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); and the intensification of some trilateral cooperation mechanisms among the specialised committees of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.
Tang recently paid a courtesy visit to Samdech Khuon Sudary, during which both sides agreed to work together to elevate the cooperation between the two legislative bodies and the two countries as a whole to a new high, while implementing the signed agreements to consolidate and improve cooperation efficiency.
Additionally, they concurred to bolster comprehensive collaboration, especially in trade, investment and tourism, and support each other in the fields that bring practical benefits to both sides.
The official trip to Vietnam by Samdech Khuon Sudary is an important political activity between the two parliaments, and a new milestone in the continued development of substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries./.