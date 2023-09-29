Cambodian PM demands support for flood victims
People evacuate from flooded areas in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on September 29 requested leaders of provinces pay attention to supporting flood-hit people as widespread heavy rains have triggered floods in many localities on recent days.
In a recorded message sent via Telegram, he asked Senior Minister Kun Kim, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), to closely monitor and cooperate with leaders of localities in preparing additional emergency response measures.
He also ordered commissioners and the commanders of the Gendarmerie, Army, and Navy to be ready to intervene in potential natural disasters caused by heavy rain.
The PM instructed Deputy PM and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth to prepare food and equipment to distribute to flood victims in case of request from localities. He also ordered the preparation of rice seeds for farmers whose crops are severely affected.
NCDM spokesman Soth Kimkolmony said continuous downpours have caused floods in many provinces and cities such as Pursat, Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Tbong Khmum, Kratie, Preah Sihanouk, and Koh Kong. Among them, Kampong Thom has been hit hardest with eight district-level administrative units and 28 communes and wards affected.
The latest floods follow those in late July and August.
In more than one month, floods have impacted over 20,000 households, killed four people, and damaged tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural production and numerous infrastructure facilities in 19 of the 25 provinces and cities in Cambodia./.