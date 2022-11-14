At the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41th ASEAN Summits. (Photo:VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and coordinated with Cambodia to contribute to the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which just concluded in Phnom Penh, a Cambodian scholar has said.



Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African and Middle-Eastern Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC), made the comment in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Phnom Penh.



He said this year marks the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Vietnam and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.



Both countries have held several prominent events, such as the Cultural Exchange Week, visits and exchanges of high-level delegations, along with many cooperation activities in all fields as well as collaboration within the ASEAN framework.



According to the researcher, during the official visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh from November 8- 9, the two countries' leaders agreed to respect and implement their border treaties.



Within the framework of the visit, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of 11 bilateral cooperation documents which aim to consolidate the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainablity, he said.



At the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, participants discussed key issues in building the ASEAN Community, the bloc's centrality, internal and external relations, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.



The scholar said that through activities in the ASEAN Chairmanship Year, Cambodia has made great efforts to achieve the positive outcomes of the meetings and contribute to strengthening the bloc’s solidarity, unity and centrality, as well as promoting mutually beneficial relations between the group and its partners and harmoniously resolve challenges facing the region, contributing to building the ASEAN Community./.