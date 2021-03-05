World ASEAN proposes common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have proposed a common digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate to speed up the re-opening of hardest-hit sectors as tourism, according to Malaysia’s state-run news agency Bernama.

ASEAN 27th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat adopts 10 initiatives, priorities Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh attended the 27th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat held via videoconference on March 2 and 3, during which he and other delegates approved 10 initiatives and priorities for economic cooperation in 2021.

ASEAN Three Thailand-Laos border checkpoints reopen for trade exchange The Thai cabinet on March 3 approved the reopening of three border checkpoints linking Thailand and Laos, which were closed down last year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Laos: 150,000 medical workers to get COVID-19 vaccination Some 150,000 medical workers in Laos will receive vaccination against COVID-19 in March and April, using 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.