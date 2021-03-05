Cambodia’s agricultural product exports surge in two months
Cambodia exported around 1.56 million tonnes of non-rice agricultural products with sanitary and phyto-sanitary certificates in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year surge of 55.3 percent, said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.
Sakhon added the items were shipped to 25 different countries. Among the exports, the majority was dried cassava slices (802,451 tonnes), fresh cassava (154,750 tonnes), paddy (287,850 tonnes), cashew nuts (79,473 tonnes) and red corn (78,856 tonnes).
Meanwhile, Cambodia’s exports of milled rice in January-February were valued at 64.53 million USD and amounted to 76,222 tonnes, according to a report from the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).
This presented a decline of around 44.16 percent compared with the same period in 2020, triggered by a lack of containers and high cost of shipping by sea.
In February, milled rice exports increased by 22 percent to 41,949 tonnes destined for 35 countries.
In 2020, Cambodia exported 4.03 billion USD worth of agricultural products, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
The country shipped over 690,000 tonnes of milled rice abroad, primarily to China with nearly 290,000 tonnes. More than 2.8 million tonnes were exported to neighbouring countries, including Vietnam.
Cambodia also earned 459 million USD from the export of about 340,000 tonnes of rubber./.