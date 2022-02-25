Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Rice registered as collective mark
The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has launched the registration of “Preah Vihear Rice” as a collective mark for the rice variety associated with the northern Cambodian province.
Illustrative image (Source: Phnom Penh Post)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has launched the registration of “Preah Vihear Rice” as a collective mark for the rice variety associated with the northern Cambodian province.
The collective mark registration is aimed at protecting intellectual property and maintaining traditional farming knowledge, thereby increasing the value chain, creating jobs, and improving local farmers’ living conditions.
According to the Cambodia Rice Federation, the country exported about 53,036 tonnes of milled rice worth 35.72 million USD in January, up 54.75 percent year on year. China remains the key market of Cambodian rice, followed by the EU and three Southeast Asian countries. It also shipped 275,511 tonnes of unmilled rice to neighbouring countries, mostly Vietnam, earning 60.61 million USD.
In 2021, Cambodia exported 617,069 tonnes of milled rice worth 418 million USD and 3.53 million tonnes of unmilled grains worth 846 million USD./.