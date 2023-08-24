Can Gio International Transshipment Port will be built on Con Cho islet in Thanh An commune, Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on the study project of the construction of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port which the city hopes to turn into the first green port in Vietnam.

According to the proposal, the port is will be built on Con Cho islet in Thanh An commune, Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district, with an estimated total area of 571 ha.

Handling equipment to be used at the port will be those running on clean, environmentally friendly energy and fuel.

The committee plans to develop the port in a harmonious and modern way with smart technology and automation in the port management, operation, and exploitation towards sustainability.

The use of clean fuels is considered an integral part of the investment process in the construction and operation of the port to make it the first green port in Vietnam.

The port is expected to be able to deal with container ships with a tonnage of up to 250,000DWT (24,000 TEU), transshipment ships of 10,000-65,000 tonnes (750-5,200 TEU), and cargos ships up to 8,000 tonnes.

The port investment is expected to be divided into two phases, starting before 2030 and then after that.

Strategic investors in the port construction are required to have a charter capital of at least 9 trillion VND (nearly 376 million USD ) and have experience in investing in projects in the same field with a total investment capital of 25 trillion VND or more. The investors must have a written commitment to training and developing human resources, ensuring national defense, security, and environmental protection as prescribed by Vietnamese law.

Located at the mouth of the Cai Mep - Thi Vai river, in Ganh Rai Bay, the port is close to international shipping routes passing through the East Sea, between Asian regions with great potential for growth, favourable for developing international transshipment port.

Goods loaded at Phuoc Long ICD Port in Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

According to the city’s proposal, the port project will attract a large amount of investment capital and create about 6,000-8,000 jobs; expectedly to contribute to the State budget about 34 trillion VND to 40 trillion VND per year once the investment phases are completed.

Output of goods through the city seaports grew about 9.3% on average in the period 2015 – 2022.

It is forecast that between 2022 and 2030, the total volume of goods through the city's seaport will grow by an average of over 5% yearly, and the average volume of container cargo will grow by about 6% yearly./.