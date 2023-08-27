Can Tho: Final sections of Tran Hoang Na bridge get linked
The final sections of the Tran Hoang Na bridge spanning Can Tho River in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho were linked on August 26 after almost three years of construction.
According to the municipal management board of ODA projects, the completed workload has so far reached over 88%.
The arched bridge, with three steel-reinforced concrete spans, has a total length and width of 820 meters and 23 meters, respectively. It consists of four lanes for vehicles and has a designed speed of 60 km/h.
Worth over 791 billion VND (32.95 million USD) sourced from official development assistance (ODA) funds, the project began in September 2020. The completion date, planned for July 2022, has been extended until the end of 2023.
Currently, Can Tho has three bridges spanning the river connecting the Ninh Kieu and Cai Rang districts to National Highway 1A. Once the Tran Hoang Na bridge is completed, it is expected to help enhance urban transport connectivity between National Highway 1A and the city’s central routes, reducing the traffic load and helping ease congestion during peak hours./.