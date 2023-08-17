Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (R) and Cambodia n Consul General Chan Sorykan. (Photo: https://baocantho.com.vn/)

Can Tho (VNA) – Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 17 held a working session with a delegation from the Cambodian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, during which the two sides emphasised the need to enhance multilateral cooperation between the two countries.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said Can Tho wishes to strengthen multi-faceted cooperation with Cambodia, especially in trade, education – training, health care, and tourism.



He highlighted the rapid development of transport infrastructure in Can Tho in recent years, saying that the city has a regional transportation connection to international airports and the North-South road.



These advantages help further promote agriculture and tourism growth of the locality, he said, adding that Can Tho is concentrating on hi-tech agriculture and processing.



According to Hieu, Can Tho has set up partnerships and signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation with many Cambodian localities, including Phnom Penh capital city, and Battambang and Kompong Chhnang provinces, in terms of industry, handicrafts, agriculture, and tourism. People-to-people and culture exchange activities between Can Tho and Cambodia have been regularly organised.



For his part, Cambodian Consul General Chan Sorykan expressed delight at Can Tho’s recent achievements, pledging that in his position, he will make more contributions to fostering connections in trade, culture, and education between Cambodia’s localities and Can Tho.



According to the Department of Foreign Affairs of Can Tho, the locality raked in 24.48 million USD from exports to the Cambodian market, with main items being aquatic products, farm produce, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary drugs./.