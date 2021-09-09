Society Second Vietnam Summit in Japan to be held virtually The second Vietnam Summit in Japan is set to be held virtually on November 20-21 under the endorsement of the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC).

Society Japanese firm supports Vietnamese people facing difficulties amid COVID-19 Chairman of Advance Co. Ltd. Satou Takashi has handed over the token of a cash amount to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam to support Vietnamese people facing difficulties in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thai Binh multiplies model of locals’ donating land for road construction The successful model of local residents’ donating land for the construction of roads in Quynh Ngoc, Quynh Hoang and Quynh Lam communes of Quynh Phu district in the northern province of Thai Binh has encouraged other localities to follow suit.

Society Emergency aid reaches more Vietnamese-Cambodians More Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia have received assistance under Phase 2 of an emergency aid programme for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.