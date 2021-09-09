Can Tho: Man prosecuted for anti-State posts
The People’s Procuracy of Thoi Lai district, Can Tho city, has issued an indictment prosecuting a man and his accomplices for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”
Can Tho (VNA) – The People’s Procuracy of Thoi Lai district, Can Tho city, has issued an indictment prosecuting a man and his accomplices for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”
The man - Truong Chau Huu Danh - was born in 1982 from the southern province of Long An.
His accomplices comprise Nguyen Phuoc Trung Bao, born in 1982 and residing in central Da Nang city, and 36-year-old Doan Kien Giang and 41-year-old Nguyen Thanh Nha, both from Ho Chi Minh City, and Le The Thang, born in 1982 and residing in Hanoi.
According to the indictment, in August 2019, Danh and his accomplices created the Facebook fanpage named “Bao sach,” a group named “Lam bao sach” and a Youtube channel named “BS Channel” to post 47 articles and video clips on issues of public concern.
The articles and video clips posted by the group used unverified, untrue, negative, one-sided information that intentionally misled public opinions, causing misunderstanding and creating conditions for negative comments, thus inciting some people who have false perception to oppose guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State.
Their acts have also affected the management work in localities, triggered confusion, suspicion in the public and undermined public trust in the State and all-level authorities in social management.
During investigations, Danh and his accomplices admitted to their wrongdoings.
After Danh was arrested, the remaining members left the group and Thang removed the Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Thang has been released on bail and banned from leaving his residence, while Danh, Bao, Nha and Giang are under temporary detention./.
The man - Truong Chau Huu Danh - was born in 1982 from the southern province of Long An.
His accomplices comprise Nguyen Phuoc Trung Bao, born in 1982 and residing in central Da Nang city, and 36-year-old Doan Kien Giang and 41-year-old Nguyen Thanh Nha, both from Ho Chi Minh City, and Le The Thang, born in 1982 and residing in Hanoi.
According to the indictment, in August 2019, Danh and his accomplices created the Facebook fanpage named “Bao sach,” a group named “Lam bao sach” and a Youtube channel named “BS Channel” to post 47 articles and video clips on issues of public concern.
The articles and video clips posted by the group used unverified, untrue, negative, one-sided information that intentionally misled public opinions, causing misunderstanding and creating conditions for negative comments, thus inciting some people who have false perception to oppose guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State.
Their acts have also affected the management work in localities, triggered confusion, suspicion in the public and undermined public trust in the State and all-level authorities in social management.
During investigations, Danh and his accomplices admitted to their wrongdoings.
After Danh was arrested, the remaining members left the group and Thang removed the Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Thang has been released on bail and banned from leaving his residence, while Danh, Bao, Nha and Giang are under temporary detention./.